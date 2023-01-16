10
Watch video of Mahama, Lordina performing grandparent duties

Mahama Grandchild Former President John Dramani Mahama with grandchild

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former president John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina have melted hearts of Ghanaians with a video that captures them playing the role of grandparents.

John Mahama shared a video as he cuddled his granddaughter Alyazia Frema Mahama.

Alyazia Frema Mahama is the child of Mahama’s first son Shafik and his wife, Asma.

Shafik Mahama got married in 2020 to his long-time girlfriend, Asma, from Algeria

In the video, Mahama was captured with Alyazia Frema Mahama who was comfortably clutched to Mahama’s chest. He later laid her on his lap while she fed from a bottle.

His wife, Lordina Mahama also joined to feed her grandchild.

Watch the video below

