Watch video of deported New Force spokeswoman unveiling 'Man behind the mask'

Shallie Abbiusi, the embattled spokesperson of The New Force political movement continued with her role in the organization despite having been deported from Ghana.

In the latest video by the group to announce its leader, the long-awaited 'Man Behind The Mask,' Abbiusi disclosed that she was reporting from the Parliament Square in London.



"The likes of great leaders haven’t always been favoured by the democracies that are apprehensive of revolutionary leaders.



"Today, we witness the unveiling of a young visionary who has the zeal, power and wisdom to move this continental growth.



"I want to congratulate the New Force on the unveiling of the man behind the movement, Nana Kwame Bediako.



"The vision of one man to make Ghana and Africa great again is what unites us. The time for youthful leadership is here," Abbiusi said.



She was last month deported from Ghana over stated immigration offences even though the movement maintained that it was a clear case of witchhunt by the Ghana government.

She had been the face of The New Force Movement in terms of their announcements on social media.





We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.



Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar has revealed that he is the man behind the 'The New Force' political movement.He explained at a press conference in Accra on January 7, 2024; that he had been forced to also unveil his identity as the much-awaited 'Man in the Mask.'

The 43-year-old was flanked by leading political forces across Africa when he made the disclosure; among them Peter Obi of Nigeria, PLO Lumumba of Kenya and Zimbabwe's Dr Arikana Chihombori-Quao.



The trio had come to town to speak at a public lecture event dubbed "The Convention," which he had organised under the brand name, New Africa Foundation.



The event was cancelled at the 11th hour with the Presidency confirming that it had been cancelled for an unforeseen event scheduled for the widely-announced venue, the Black Star Square in Accra.



What Cheddar said:



“I am nothing to be scared of. I came to you as your salvation. I don't invest in myself alone. I am investing in you,” he said of his plans for Ghana and Africa.



“We need to educate. We need to uplift our children. We need to voice out to them. You are about to find out about this man in the mask because I never spoke a word, you were looking for me.

"I didn't tell you whether I am into politics, whether I am an evangelist, whether I am a conventionist or a revolutionist. After this day, you will have to wait for me to share my policies and my visions with you," he stressed.



He emphasized that the events of January 7 had given him enough reason to disclose his political identity.



“And if I'm the reason why the country or the government is not happy about these great voices coming to educate not only Ghana, but also Africa, then I take this moment to sacrifice myself, to unveil myself, because I have much respect for these great leaders beside me.



"I would have taken my own time to tell you that I am. But for this very moment, I am sacrificing myself to let you know that I'm that man.



“But I'm that man with a good purpose, with a great vision. I have a plan, and I have a vision for this nation. And not only for this nation, I have it for Africa too.



"But I know Africa is the next biggest thing because out of all the continents that have been developed in this world, there is only one continent that is not developed and I am sent to do that,” he added.

????BREAKING????????✊????: Nana Kwame Bediako, a.k.a Freedom Jacob Cesar breaks silence about the man behind the mask of @thenewforcegh



