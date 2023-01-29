3
Watch video of how police personnel looked on while a man got knocked down by a vehicle

Knock Down 29 Man knocked down while trying to stop a car

Sun, 29 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video of the man who was knocked down by a vehicle while two police personnel looked on has emerged on social media.

In the viral video, the police personnel were captured directing traffic while there was a confrontation between a man in his car and another man standing by the car.

The man who was driving in an attempt to move was stopped by the other person who was standing in front of the car as he kept exchanging words with him.

After parking for a while, the driver in an attempt to move was again blocked by the man and this saw him apply speed which knocked down the man as he stood in the middle of the road.

All this time, the two police personnel were captured still directing traffic as the incident happened right in front of them.

Some persons who witnessed the scene were concerned over the lack of urgency on the part of the police personnel to move toward the accident scene.

Watch the video below:



NYA/MA
