Watch video of plush mansion where ex-First Lady Theresa Kufuor will be buried

The final journey of former First Lady Theresa Aba Kufuor begun on Thursday, November 16, 2023, in Accra when a Requiem Mass was held in her honour at the Christ the King Catholic Church.

A state funeral was subsequently held at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra on Friday before her body was conveyed to Kumsasi for a final traditional funeral and burial on Saturday, November 18, 2023.



The traditional funeral is set to be held at the Heroes Park in Kumasi following which a private burial will be held for the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor at a private residence of the former first family in the Ashanti Regional capital.



An exclusive video shared by Angel Broadcasting Network shows the final resting place of Madam Kufuor which is set in the private residence currently under construction.



The plush mansion sitting at the hilltop of a yet to be disclosed location is almost complete with furnishing and other final touches are taking place.

Mrs Kufuor died on Sunday 1 October 2023, 24 days to her 89th birthday.



Watch the video below:



