Watch video of two alleged drug addicts struggling to stand, maintain consciousness

The worsening impact of drug abuse on some Ghanaian youth has come to bear in a viral video on social media.

In the video shared by TikTok user @yaw.litwyn2, two alleged addicts were recorded struggling to maintain consciousness.



One of them, barely able to keep on his feet held on to a fence while another struggled to pick his cap off the floor.



Finally, after he was able to put his cap on, the latter sluggishly walks away leaving behind his colleague who continued to hold on to the fence.



“I can’t believe this. I used to think such things are lies… He is high on drugs and can barely keep his eyes open,” a voice is heard stating in the background of the video.



The abuse of illicit drugs in Ghana is a common phenomenon among a section of the youth.

According to a 2014 report by the Narcotics Control Board, about 70% of Ghanaian youth abused substances such as alcohol, tobacco, cocaine and Indian hemp.



Several mental health cases recorded in the country are attributed to drug abuse while drug-induced crime incidents continue to rise.



Watch the video below:







GA/SARA

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.