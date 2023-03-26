Watch video of when Michael Jackson presented a gold sword to Rawlings in 1995

On November 1, 1995, a banquet was held in honour then President of the Republic of Ghana, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings in Beverly Hills, USA.

The event hosted by the then Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal was attended by several high-profile personalities including global pop icon Michael Jackson.



In honour of the first president of Ghana’s Fourth Republic, Michael Jackson presented a golden sword to Mr Rawlings on behalf of Prince Alwaleed.



“My brother Bin Alwaleed asked me to present this sword to you tonight. I am very honoured, thank you,” the ‘King’ of pop said as he handed over the sword to the Ghanaian president who was beaming with smiles.



The sword was to signify the act of cutting through divisions that divide people across the globe.







Watch video of the 1995 presentation below:





