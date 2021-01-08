Watchman jailed 8 years for ‘catapulting’ intruder caught shitting in uncompleted building

Charles Ayisala was arrested and imprisoned for stoning a man in self-defence

A Watchman Charles Ayisala according to a report sighted on Crime Watch TV was arrested and imprisoned for stoning a man in self-defence.

Crime Check reports that Charles Ayisala who is a forty-six-years-old man found an intruder who sneaked into one of the rooms Ayisala was keeping watch over and shit on the floor. When Ayisala approached the man to find out why he had to do that, a fight ensued.



Charles Ayisala narrating his ordeal said the heavily built intruder held his throat and nearly strangled him to death. Fearing for his life, he struck a shot with the catapult which unfortunately hit the intruder’s eye.



Crime Check reports that Ayisala could not hire the services of a lawyer but in court, he was fined six thousand two hundred cedis to the state and three thousand cedis to the intruder or in default serve 8 years in prison.

His boss whom he has served diligently over the years did not pay for him either.



Meanwhile, after serving four years in jail, good samaritan Ali Ibrahim gave us money to pay Ayisala’s fine. He could not but weep when I broke the news to him.