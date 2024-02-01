Water and Sanitation Minister commissions Mim Water Supply project

Freda Prempeh commissions water project in Mim

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

Freda Prempeh, the Minister in charge of Water and Sanitation, has officially inaugurated the Mim Water Supply System in the Asunafo North Municipal of the Ahafo Region.

This significant project, which commenced on January 31, 2024, is part of the Akufo-Addo-led government's commitment to providing high-quality water to all Ghanaians.



During her address at the ceremony, Freda Prempeh emphasized the vital importance of clean water, not only as a basic human necessity but also as a crucial element for sustaining all forms of life.



Recognizing this, President Nana Addo's government has launched several water programs and projects under the Water for All Agenda, aiming to ensure the sustainable delivery of water services to every citizen's doorstep.



The Water and Sanitation Minister highlighted that the government's focus is to ensure that all regions across the country have sufficient, safe, affordable, and reliable basic water services, as well as promote safe sanitation and hygiene practices by 2030 which is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



"Our strategic goal as a country is to use a multi-faceted approach, with emphasis on governance and sector institutional strengthening to accelerate access to equitable WASH services throughout Ghana", she said.

According to her, the government is undertaking reforms in the rural water sub-sector to ensure the sustainable delivery of potable water services to people living in small towns and rural communities.



"One of the key activities being carried out is to transform the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) from a facilitator to a rural water utility to help overcome the remaining service delivery challenges that persist in the rural communities", she added.



Freda Prempeh revealed that CWSA has taken over the management of 177 pipe water systems in 150 districts.



The CWSA has made significant investments in rehabilitating and expanding these water systems to ensure continuous delivery of water services. One of the systems that has undergone this transformation is the Mim Water Supply System.



According to Freda Prempeh, the Mim water supply system was initially constructed in 2003 as part of the IDA-SRWSP Project and was handed over to the Mim Community Water System Management Team (WSMT).

Unfortunately, the system broke down in 2009, leaving the community without a reliable water source.



However, since taking over the system in 2018, the CWSA has made significant improvements. They have rehabilitated five boreholes, including their pump houses, and replaced all the pumps, with one being a photovoltaic pump. Additionally, two new boreholes have been drilled and constructed to increase the system's production capacity.



She said the government has invested a total amount of GHS10,517,852.78 to ensure the operationalization of the Mim Water Supply System.



The minister disclosed again that several projects within the rural water space have been initiated with some completed, while some are at various stages of completion and development.



Phase three of the five districts' water supply project is completed and was commissioned by the vice president on July 3, 2023.

The project has improved the supply of safe water to a total population of 234,411 in four hundred and twenty-four (424) communities in five (5) districts, namely Central Tongu, North Tongu, Ho West, Adaklu and Agortime Ziope in the Volta Region.



In addition, the rehabilitation and expansion of the Yeji Water Supply System is also completed whiles the following systems have also been packaged for rehabilitation and expansion, and currently, contractors have been selected to undertake the Works.



The systems are the Ejura Water Supply System, Goaso Water Supply System, Wulenswhilei Water Supply System, Bole Water Supply System, Asankragwa Water Supply System, Sefwi Wiaso Water System and Tumu Water Supply System.



The Water and Sanitation Minister, however, urged stakeholders, particularly domestic consumers in beneficiary communities, to prioritize the maintenance of the Mim Water project to ensure its long-term sustainability.



"We can't enhance the delivery of WASH Services if we fail to address the sustainability of the interventions government, Development Partners and the Private Sector are providing. Sustainability is key to the long-term success of WASH services delivery. Sustainability is the commitment to continuously invest in the provision of new WASH infrastructure as well as ensuring the maintenance of existing ones", she concluded.

Special Guest of honour, Nana Baffuor Awuah II who represented the Mimhene eulogised the government for the project.



He said the project has come as a solution to resolve the water crisis in Mim.