Water from my Bekwai tap is like mud, very dirty – Dep. Speaker of Parliament

Joe Wise, first deputy speaker of parliament and MP for Bekwai

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament has disclosed the hassle he goes through to get a key utility, water.

According to Joseph Osei Owusu, who is also a Member of Parliament for Bekwai, his taps in Bekwai have dirty muddy water flowing through them.



In prefacing a question to minister-designate for Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah, during her appearance before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, he said: “At Bekwai, I was there last weekend, I open my tap and the water coming through the tap is like mud, very dirty.



“That is the community water under the management of Community Water and Sanitation,” he added.



He then posed his question to the nominee: “What accounts for these and how do we make sure we improve the quality and the access?”

In her response, the nominee said: “With regard to the Bekwai issue, occasionally we have such complaints and when we send the engineers, and what they notice is that if the supply is at the end of the stations, you have this muddy water passing through but that should never happen.



“So I will take it up, get the details, and will cross check,” she added.



The nominee also addressed the erratic water supplies in especially Accra and the efforts government was undertaking to improve quality and access.