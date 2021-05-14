Water shortage hits Bekwai township, residents cry to government

They are then calling on the government to either change the management in Bekwai

Correspondence from Ashanti region

Residents of the Bekwai township, a suburb of the Ashanti region are crying bitterly over water shortage, hence their call on the government for immediate intervention.



Speaking to Ghanaweb's Nana Peprah, a of Concerned Citizens of Amansie who base in Bekwai made a humble appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to intervene in their recent water shortage crisis which causing them a lot.



According to the concern group, about 20 years ago the then government and the Bekwai community started a water project, which was then handed over to a private company named VICCO VENTURES to manage the water system.



He believes the private company's services was good but not 100 percent so the government through Community Water and Sanitation ended the contract of Vicco Ventures and then handed over the water management to the Community Water and Sanitation to manage.



Since then, the communities have been facing huge challenges in their services. "The taps are not flowing as it was and it will flow in the midnight when we are asleep. The little that may too is not clean for home use". They cried out.



This has resulted that people living in Bekwai are to go to the streams to fetch water whiles the few able ones are forced to dig wells in their various homes. The residents revealed.

They are then calling on the government to either change the management in Bekwai or give back to a private company to manage it as it was.



Mr. Paul Minta aka Adurowura Bekoe speaking on behalf of the group said the situation has become a headache for the people of Bekwai as no government official has been given them any proper attention to their long-standing pride.



On his part, Kofi Arhin a.k.a Mayor, assembly member for Nampansa Electoral area explained and confirmed how the water problem has been affecting the people of Bekwai.



He revealed that he as an assembly member has taken several steps to curb the situation since he's also affected.



He however pleaded with them to exercise restraint since he and the other affected assembly members are still fighting the course.