Water shortage hits Mallam

The area has suffered water shortage for the past one month

Residents of Mallam Borla in the Greater Accra Region have stated that the acute water shortage in the area for the past one month has worsened their living conditions.

The residents told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they have reported the incident to the Ghana Water Company Limited, but the issue has not been addressed.



According to them, the situation is affecting their business as they have to move out of the area in search of water.

They appealed to the Ghana Water Company to rectify whatever problem it is and open the taps to alleviate their plight.