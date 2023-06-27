Water shortage hits parts of Tarkwa township due to flood

File photo

Correspondence from Western Region

The Water Treatment plant of the Ghana Water Company Ltd at Bonsa in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality has been affected by a flood, leading to water shortage in parts of the Tarkwa township.



The continuous heavy rainfall has flooded the Bonsa community displacing about forty households, as lots of houses have collapsed, leaving people homeless.



The entire Bonsa highway has been flooded. With the guidance of community youth, drivers carefully wade through the flood on the road in order not to run into a ditch, after which they give a token to boys for helping them.



The flood affected the water treatment plant of the Ghana Water Company for Tarkwa and its environs situated at Bonsa which has led to the seizure of water flow for some communities in the Tarkwa township.



Communities affected by the water shortage include; Bonsa, Ahwetieso, Akyempim, Bankyim, Jerusalem, Tamso and other communities.

Speaking in an interview, the Tarkwa District Manager of the Ghana Water Company, Wisdom Doe Akoto said “There is a pump house around the river which draws the water to the treatment plant for treatment for onward distribution to consumers.”



That pump he said is very key in the water distribution channel, “so a destruction of it will cause a lot to the company and consumers,” he said.



If the water goes into the pump, it will spoil the motor, and it would not be easy for us to get a new one or repair it, so we had to remove it from the place to save the situation.



Mr. Akoto gave the assurance that if the flood subsides, the pump will be reconnected to resume water distribution for the affected communities.