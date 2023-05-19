4
Water tariffs to go up from June 1

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The cost of water services will see an increment following review and approval by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) effective June 1, 2023.

PURC in a statement for the review for the second quarter of 2023 also announced increased tariffs for electricity and natural gas by 18.36% across the board

“In taking this decision, the commission took cognizance of the cost of electricity, increased volume cost of chemicals for raw water treatment, the Ghana Cedi/US Dollar exchange rate and inflation,” PURC announced in a statement issued on Thursday, May 18.

“The Commission will continue to monitor the operations of the utility service providers to ensure value for money and quality service delivery,” it added.

PURC explained that the decision was taken to balance the prevention of extended power outages and their adverse implications on jobs and livelihoods while minimizing the impact of rate increases on consumers.

The Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism seeks to track and incorporate changes in key factors used in determining natural gas and electricity tariffs.

