Politics

Water would have been flowing in your taps if I had won - Mahama to Yagbonwura

Former President John Dramani Mahama at the Jakpa Palace of Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I

The Flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former President John Dramani Mahama has told the King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) at the Jakpa Palace that water would have been a thing of the past if he had won the 2016 as the President of Ghana.

Speaking at the Jakpa Palace after paying a courtesy call on the Yagbonwura during his tour of the Savannah Region, former President Mahama said all was set for the water project shortly after the completion of the Fufulso- Sawla road which was left unattended to since the colonial era.



He said everything was in place for the project to kick start only for the NPP to delay the process after taking over from him and used the opportunity to remind the Chiefs and people who had gathered at the Palace about the New Patriotic Party’s track record of cutting sods during election years.



Mr Mahama said the people of Damongo should remember the famous 419 Fufulso-Sawla road sod cutting ceremony held in Damongo three days to the 2008 elections which saw the excavators being carried away in an awaiting vehicle, emphasising that the recent sod cutting ceremony for a water project in Damongo by President Akuffo Addo is never different from the 2008 one.



He went further to explain that sod cuttings are done at project sites with contractors on site and not the funfair President Nana Addo came to Damongo to do.



He promised the Yagbonwura that the water system for Damongo will surely come under the NDC government since it was the NDC that provided the people of Damongo with electricity, constructed the Fufulso- Sawla road and other monumental projects.



Former President Mahama advised residents of the Damongo Constituency to cast their votes wisely to return him to the presidency and also retain Adam Mutawakilu as the MP for Damongo constituency.

He said that money will definitely flow in the constituency and that “When they bring the money, collect and ‘chop’, but on December 7, vote for people who are development oriented and Vote for John Mahama and Hon.Garlus”.



Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) in a speech through his linguist Alhaji Afuli Losina said to former President John Mahama that the entire Gonjaland is with him in prayers and by God’s grace, victory shall come his way.



He thanked the former President for always standing by the Yagbonwura even now that he is out of power.



The Linguist of the Yagbonwura, Alhaji Afuli said former President John Dramani Mahama built the wall surrounding the Jakpa Palace and that Ndewura Jakpa and the gods of Gonja are with former President John Dramani Mahama.



The former President on his way to Tamale was ambushed by party supporters and market women in the middle of the main Damongo road where he addressed them to vote massively for the NDC come December since everything in the country has moved backwards with development at a standstill for the past four years since he handed over power to the NPP.



He added that wind of change is blowing at every corner of the country which the Damongo Constituency must join hands since God is never wicked to give the NPP another four year term in office.

