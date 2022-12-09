We’ll resist mining activities in Ashanti Mampong – Concerned citizens

Galamsey has ruined water bodies and farmlands across the country

Concerned Citizens of the Ashanti Mampong Traditional Area in the Ashanti region have served notice that they will resist surface mining in the area.

They accused state agencies responsible for mining of allowing mining without engagement with the people.



According to them, the activities of galamsey have affected the livelihood of the people which is mainly farming activities.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah Wednesday, the spokesperson for the group, Victor Owusu indicated that they are aware of the ravaging effect of galamsey activities in some parts of the country and will not permit that to happen to them.



Mr. Owusu added that if the affected galamsey communities knew about the effects of small-scale mining they would not have allowed it.



“We are accusing the Mineral Commission, of this in a sense that before any venture can be undertaken we strongly believe that you ought to have done stakeholders consultation. During the consultation, they will know that the area earmarked and given as a mining area for the company will affect the rivers in that area. That is why we are accusing the Mineral Commission,” he stated.

The spokesperson further stated that mining in the area will affect water production by the Ghana Water Company at Mampong.



“When production of water is curtailed by the activities of mining it will affect water supply to the many educational institutions, schools, and universities. We have Saint Monica’s, Nursing and Midwifery Colleges among others.



“We cannot sit unconcerned and allow the area to be destroyed by the activities of galamsey and other mining ventures,” Mr. Owusu stated.



He continued “In the first place we are satisfied that the Mineral Commission has withdrawn the license they gave to that company which didn’t have the money to conduct a forensic audit. The signal we are sending across is that we the people of Ashanti Mampong will resist any attempt to introduce galamsey to the area.”