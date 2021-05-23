We’II introduce performance league table for regional commands - IGP

Inspector-General of Police. James Oppong Boanuh

As part of efforts to help the Police deliver proper command and control systems, professional standards and accountability and scientifically led policing, the Ghana Police Service will introduce a Police Performance League Table for all regional commands.

The Inspector-General of Police. James Oppong Boanuh explained that the move would boost professionalism, lead to healthy competition among the commands, and strengthen the fight against crime.



He said this at the closing ceremony of the 2021 National Police Command Conference on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Royal Senchi Hotel.



“We are going to have a performance league table for the regions and intensify training to ensure that we have more detectives trained to assist patrols. We are going to intensify night patrols and ensure appropriate supervision. We are going to deepen that collaboration. Commanders have resolved to zone their regions and ensure that supervision is properly done for the areas.”



He asked the commanders of the various units and regions to prioritize the welfare of police personnel working under them.



He urged them to collaborate with local communities in fighting crime and ensure the safety of Ghanaians.

The service he added will train more detectives to help fight crime.



He said the commanders must ensure accountability and professionalism, intelligence-led policing, monitoring and evaluation so the policemen will live up to expectations.



He charged the commanders to put in measures to address the carnage on our roads.



The National Police Command Conference brought together the top leadership of the Police Service including its Regional commanders to deliberate on its responsibilities and also share ideas on how to combat crimes and assure a general sense of security in the country.