We’II not give you breathing space - Kasoa Police to criminals

Ghana Police Service

The Kasoa Regional Police has declared ‘war’ against criminals in the area.

The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Habiba Twumasi Sarpong warned, they will make life uncomfortable for criminals at Kasoa and throughout the region.



The Commander indicated that the deployment of police personnel to reinforce the works of officers in Kasoa has started.



She revealed that police tents were being mounted in Kasoa to increase police visibility and easy accessibility.



This project she explained, was on course and would soon be completed.



She added that vehicular and foot patrols have been intensified already while the police in collaboration with opinion leaders are negotiating to form more community watch committees.

She further announced that media education and community engagements are ongoing within the two divisions and their environs, while informants have been cultivated to help with information sharing.



The Commander encouraged the residents to give the Police relevant information that could lead to the arrest of criminals in the community.



She made the remarks after the police arrested 340 suspected criminals on Thursday, April 28, 2021.



The arrest forms part of measures employed by the security agencies to combat the crime situation there.





The suspects are made up of 335 males and 5 females.



The police retrieved a total of 240 laptops, 142 assorted mobile phones, and six Nigerian passports.



They also found substances suspected to be Indian hemp on nine of the suspects.