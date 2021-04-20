We’II not impose Mahama on delegates - NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Theophilus Tetteh Chai, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rubbished claims that the umbrella family is trying to impose former President John Dramani Mahama on party members.

He however adds that if it is the wish of the party supporters to file Mr. Mahama then the party would have no option other than to file him as a candidate.



He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm.



He said if people want to contest in the presidential primaries they would not be prevented but if it is the wish of delegates to vote for Mahama, so be it.

He said these people may consider his performance and there is nothing people can do anything about it.



The former legislator indicated that over 6 million Ghanaians voted for Mahama in 2020 hence those claiming that he is a lame horse are only expressing their views.



He noted the party has taken stock of what happened in 2016 and 2020 and going forward, they will work towards victory for 2024.