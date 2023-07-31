We all listened to a funeral dirge - Isaac Adongo on Mid-Year Budget Review

Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo

The Ranking Member of the Finance Committee, Isaac Adongo, has sharply criticized the presentation of the 2023 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament by Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, describing it as nothing short of a "funeral dirge."

In a press briefing following the minister's statement, Adongo expressed disappointment about the presentation, going so far as to reveal that he had to awaken some members of the House to listen to Ofori-Atta's speech.



"We all listened to the funeral dirge; at some point, I had to wake them to listen to Ken Ofori-Atta," said Isaac Adongo, highlighting the lackluster nature of the finance minister's address.



Ken Ofori Atta's appearance before the House to present the mid-year budget review statement is a requirement under the provisions of the Public Financial Management Act 2016.

The Act mandates the Minister of Finance to present the mid-year review of the budget statement on the Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the fiscal year.



YNA/WA