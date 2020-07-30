General News

We are all guilty, make asset declaration public – Majority leader

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Asset declaration has been a useful tool in the fight against corruption identified among public officials.

In Ghana, all information on asset declaration is only made known to the Attorney General, however, the majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu believes that asset declaration which is kept at the “safekeeping of the Auditor General” should be made public to efficiently tackle corruption.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he called for an amendment of Article 286 of the Constitution and Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act,1998 (Act 550).



“We need to amend the Constitution, we must, because we will not be doing any good to ourselves if we only glorify the fact that we make declaration which will be known to us (parliament) and the Auditor General who will not be under any compulsion to bring it out,” said Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

A person who holds a public office in Ghana is expected to submit to the Auditor-General, a written declaration of all properties or assets before taking office with a second declaration at the end of every four years (end of term in office).



But according to the majority leader, vice presidents, members of parliament, and other public officials holders right from 1992, have not heeded to this provision.



"As ministers and public servants, we must ensure that we comply and when we have complied, then we can move beyond our offices to urge other public office holders to also conform," he charged.

