We are battle-ready for 2024 - New Ablekuma South constituency executives declare

The newly-elected constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ablekuma South have been sworn into office.

The new executives were elected during the constituency elections on Saturday, October 22, 2022.



During the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, October 24, 2022, the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, used the opportunity to call for deeper efforts at fostering unity in the party.



“If someone tells you that the NDC is not sweet, then the person doesn’t know the NDC. If there is any such person, then the person doesn’t understand the NDC and that is why it needs even more unity. If you desire to enjoy the NDC, it will be so for you,” he said.



He explained further that in the same way the delegates of the party voted for the new executives, as well as how the constituents gave him a massive victory in the 2020 elections, he expects that they would work to increase the numbers.



He also said that the hopes of many Ghanaians are in the members of the NDC and as such, they should work hard not to crash them.



“I know 61% of you voted for me in the last elections and I will never take it for granted. Together, let us work and better those numbers in the next election and give Ablekuma South 70% of your votes. And the way we can accomplish that is through our executives and with our support for their work.



“The whole country has high expectations of us and they are looking forward to us bringing back John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to power. Friends, we cannot afford to let the people down, so let us not fail them,” he added.



Addressing the gathering as well, the Organiser of constituency, Alfred Addotey Allotey, stated that the NDC is “battle-ready” for the 2024 general elections.



“Let us all rise up and prove to the rest of Ghana that the NDC in Ablekuma South is battle-ready and that we will be victorious,” he said.



The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by the Greater Accra Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker.



Below is the full list of results from the Ablekuma South elections:



Chairman

Geoffrey Atakli Banini 635



Wisdom Nii Amoro Dodoo 983



Vice Chairman



Theophilus Allottei Myers 719



Paul Ardey Codzoe 889



Secretary



Robert Quaye 805



Peter Agbeli 814



Deputy Secretary



Benedict Nii Yao Crabbe 710



Eugene Kwaku Wiafe 914



Organiser

Alfred Addotey Allotey 1013



Albert Pangbot 510



Deputy Organiser



Rochester Botchwey 708



King Archiemore Rockson 118



Treasurer



Richard Tagoe 653



Robertson Nii Kpakpo Mensah



Deputy Treasurer



Rahinatu Issifu 735



Paul Kwame Mensah 875



Youth Organiser

Daniel Kwaku Ofori 80



Theophilus Isaac Quaye 102



Deputy Youth



Emmanuel Dowuona 98



Emmanuel Banini 82



Youth Rep



Maud Doku 75



Farida Khalifa 105



Women Organiser



Sylvia Naa Abia Addy 93



Alberta Sharp 89



Deputy Women

Doris Anyomi 96



Victoria Dodoo 89



Zongo Caucus



Huud Adams 593



Mohammed Yakubu 1014



