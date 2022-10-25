0
Menu
News

We are battle-ready for 2024 - New Ablekuma South constituency executives declare

Video Archive
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The newly-elected constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ablekuma South have been sworn into office.

The new executives were elected during the constituency elections on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

During the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, October 24, 2022, the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, used the opportunity to call for deeper efforts at fostering unity in the party.

“If someone tells you that the NDC is not sweet, then the person doesn’t know the NDC. If there is any such person, then the person doesn’t understand the NDC and that is why it needs even more unity. If you desire to enjoy the NDC, it will be so for you,” he said.

He explained further that in the same way the delegates of the party voted for the new executives, as well as how the constituents gave him a massive victory in the 2020 elections, he expects that they would work to increase the numbers.

He also said that the hopes of many Ghanaians are in the members of the NDC and as such, they should work hard not to crash them.

“I know 61% of you voted for me in the last elections and I will never take it for granted. Together, let us work and better those numbers in the next election and give Ablekuma South 70% of your votes. And the way we can accomplish that is through our executives and with our support for their work.

“The whole country has high expectations of us and they are looking forward to us bringing back John Dramani Mahama and the NDC to power. Friends, we cannot afford to let the people down, so let us not fail them,” he added.

Addressing the gathering as well, the Organiser of constituency, Alfred Addotey Allotey, stated that the NDC is “battle-ready” for the 2024 general elections.

“Let us all rise up and prove to the rest of Ghana that the NDC in Ablekuma South is battle-ready and that we will be victorious,” he said.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by the Greater Accra Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker.

Below is the full list of results from the Ablekuma South elections:

Chairman

Geoffrey Atakli Banini 635

Wisdom Nii Amoro Dodoo 983

Vice Chairman

Theophilus Allottei Myers 719

Paul Ardey Codzoe 889

Secretary

Robert Quaye 805

Peter Agbeli 814

Deputy Secretary

Benedict Nii Yao Crabbe 710

Eugene Kwaku Wiafe 914

Organiser

Alfred Addotey Allotey 1013

Albert Pangbot 510

Deputy Organiser

Rochester Botchwey 708

King Archiemore Rockson 118

Treasurer

Richard Tagoe 653

Robertson Nii Kpakpo Mensah

Deputy Treasurer

Rahinatu Issifu 735

Paul Kwame Mensah 875

Youth Organiser

Daniel Kwaku Ofori 80

Theophilus Isaac Quaye 102

Deputy Youth

Emmanuel Dowuona 98

Emmanuel Banini 82

Youth Rep

Maud Doku 75

Farida Khalifa 105

Women Organiser

Sylvia Naa Abia Addy 93

Alberta Sharp 89

Deputy Women

Doris Anyomi 96

Victoria Dodoo 89

Zongo Caucus

Huud Adams 593

Mohammed Yakubu 1014

Watch the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries