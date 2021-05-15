We are building three more prisons before end of year - Pentecost Chairman

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle, Eric Nyamekye

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Apostle Eric Nyamekye has revealed the church will commission four more multi-purpose prison facilities in the country before the end of the year.

Apostle Nyamekye made the disclosure at Ejura in the Ashanti region when the Church commissioned and handed over a reformed prison camp to the Ghana Prisons Service at Ejura.



Nyamekye said the construction of the facility was inspired by the “Possessing the Nations” theme of the church.



The Chairman also recounted the numerous interventions that the church has provided such as the construction of police stations, provision of mechanized boreholes in rural communities, community clinics, the Environmental Care Campaign to clean Ghana, skill and livelihood training for its members, among others in the past two years as part of its vision to transform lives and society.

He assured Ghanaians that The Church of Pentecost will continue to partner government in delivering its mandate to the citizenry as has been the case over the years, saying, “After all, that is the essence of the love of Christ made manifest to all humankind.”



He explained that three similar prison facilities at various stages of completion are under construction at Nsawam, Obuasi, and Damango, all funded by the church in its zeal to partner government to decongest the nation’s prisons.



The fully furnished three dormitory blocks with the capacity to accommodate 300 inmates also comprise an administration block, chapel which will also serve as classroom, football pitch, baptistry, modern washrooms, mechanized borehole, offices, infirmary, workshops, and other auxiliary facilities, was jointly commissioned by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery; the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, and the Chief of Ejura, Barima Osei Hwedie II.