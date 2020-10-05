We are comfortable returning to school - SHS students

Some Senior High School students

Senior High School Students in the Ho Municipality have expressed their excitement in returning to school to continue with their academic work, though the Coronavirus pandemic is completely not defeated.

The majority of them said financial challenges and the pandemic prevented them from attending private classes, therefore, returning to school to continue their academic work was a good decision.



The students who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said they had been educated well on how to observe the Coronavirus safety protocols, and believed none of them would contract the disease during their stay in school.



Master Lawrence Selase Sewornu, a form two student of Mawuli SHS said the opportunity given them would not be abused but would remain studious to complete the term.



Mr. Anthony Gustav Adomah, Headmaster of Mawuli Senior High School said the school has all the necessary COVID-19 preventive materials, which would be distributed to the students, and staff to stop the spread of the disease.

The Headmaster said 1, 870 students were expected to report to school and has called on the students to focus on their studies to achieve their dreams.



Madam Ernestina Peniana, Headmistress of Mawuko Girls Senior High said the school had been fumigated and other preparations necessary for effective academic work to begin has also been done.



There were Veronica buckets filled with water, liquid soap, tissue paper, and hand sanitizer at the various schools visited by the GNA to enable both students and teachers to observe the COVID-19 preventive measures.