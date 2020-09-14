General News

We are confident about our success, no one is panicking - BECE students

Today, September 14, 2020, over 500,000 teenagers drawn from all parts of the country have commenced their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which is their final battle to secure placements in second cycle institutions.

It was a calm and serene atmosphere at many examination centres, which is quite contrary to a normal school day.



Few moments before the bells rung signalling candidate to conclude their final preparations at the Dzorwulu JHS centre, GhanaWeb caught up with some candidates to discuss their expectations and general mood ahead of their very first paper, English Language.



Students who agreed to speak to the news team minced no words in expressing their joy as they enter the transition phase, and their confidence in acing their papers.



“We have learnt and our teachers have done their best, it’s time for us to produce what we have learnt. We will pass, we know with God everything is possible. The preparation should have been done a long time so this week was for revision and that was done so with that, we’re confident that we’ll pass…” a young candidate from Heaven Bells Academy told GhanaWeb.



Another student from King of Kings International School said “I was feeling nervous yesterday but this morning I think I’m feeling better…We had from last year September to learn…so even if you weren’t prepared by June, you had from then to now so any student who is serious would have taken the period to get more prepared…Just focus listen to the mind and your heart and talk to God…If you’re to rely on what people are saying are leaked questions…then you’re doomed…”

GhanaWeb visited the Dzorwulu JHS which serves as a centre for about six schools including Dzorwulu JHS, King of Kings International school, Heaven Bells Academy, and Vichan School.



According to supervisors, 269 candidates from the eight schools reported for the exams.



Also, the team made a stop at Bethany Methodist School, which is the centre for eight schools. The supervisor, Justice Suronipa told GhanaWeb 310 candidates reported to write their paper.



At the Accra High School centre, 130 students from six schools were expected but one was absent, according to the supervisor Michael Addo.





