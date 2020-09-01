Politics

We are confident of winning the 2020 elections - NPP Chairman

File photo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is confident of winning the December 07, presidential and parliamentary elections, Mr Amoafo Atuobi Yiadom, Offinso South Constituency Chairman of the party, has said.

According to him, the NPP government, led by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo, has done massively well in its first term and ought to be maintained to continue to transform the nation.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Offinso, he said, “What the NPP has done within the four years in office is far better and should be given the mandate to run the country again”.



“We are confident that the achievements of the President and the government during these four years is enough for the NPP to be elected again”.



He mentioned some of the achievements of the government in the Offinso South as massive road reconstruction works, electricity supply, employment, educational and health infrastructures as well as sanitation.



He said even though the NPP was very optimistic of winning the election, they were not going to be complacent but would continue to work hard to get a massive win.

Mr. Bernard Opoku, the constituency organizer said, the party was strategizing on how to do its campaign due to the outbreak of COVID 19 in the country.



He said the strategies put in place would help the party to adhere to COVID 19 protocols when it came to campaigning.



“The party can campaign through street movement to talk to people to vote without even entering their houses”, he hinted.



He said the constituency campaign team would be launched on September 06 this year, to finalise on their campaign strategies.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.