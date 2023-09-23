We are constructing a 15,000-bed campus hall – KNUST SRC president

President of the KNUST SRC, Yvonne Osei Adobea

The president of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Yvonne Osei Adobea has announced plans for the construction of a new 15,000-bed campus hall for the university.

She made this known during her inaugural speech after being sworn in as the president of the council.



According to her, this move is a pivotal initiative undertaken by the SRC to enhance the campus infrastructure.



The SRC president revealed that the council had engaged with a reputable investment firm capable of securing funding for the project.



“In closing, I am honoured to share one more significant announcement with you all. The SRC has taken a pivotal step forward by engaging with a reputable investment firm possessing the capability to secure the university a substantial amount through a soft loan concession program.



“This funding is earmarked for the construction of a new hall adding to the remarkable 15,000-bed capacity of our campus. Be rest assured, we are committed to presenting this proposal to the university administration with the assurance that it is being approved,” she stated.

Yvonne Osei Adobea also explained conversations are ongoing with management to improve the university's insurance policy program.



“We are dedicated to answering the fundamental question of improving access for the most underprivileged among us. Conversations have been initiated to significantly enhance the university’s insurance policy program. The current benefits are outdated and fail to address the core issues confronting our students.



“In the coming days, the SRC shall present comprehensive reforms regarding student benefits within a competitive and transparent framework to the university management,” she added.



