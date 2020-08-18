General News

We are counting on their professionalism and fairness’ – Pius Hadzide charges Police

Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Information Minister

The Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide says government is counting on the professionalism and fairness in the investigations being carried out by the security personnel.

According to him, the government is relying on the proficiency and equity of the Police Personnel with regards to the on going investigation on the numerous violence that happened during the voters registration exercise. Speaking in an interview on Joynews which was monitored by GhanaCrusader he said “We are counting on their professionalism and their fairness in the conduct of this investigation and the performance of their duty”.



The Deputy Minister then urged the general public to assist the Police in carrying out their duties with this investigation without panic or kindness



“We should empower and support the law enforcements to do their job without fear or favor”.

Hon. Pius Hadzide explained further that after the police is done with the investigation, results of the investigation will be made public.



“When the police finish with the investigation, the outcome of it will be made public”. He said.



President Akufo-Addo in his 15th COVID-19 address to the nation, tasked the Security Personnel to conduct an investigation on the violence that took place during the voters registration exercise.

