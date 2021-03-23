We are determined to guarantee your security – IGP assures Ghanaians, other nationals

IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh has reiterated the commitment of the Ghana Police Service to guarantee the security of Ghanaians and other nationals in the country.

He disclosed that it is for this reason the service has recently stepped up security measures aimed at taking a step ahead of criminal gangs in the country to ensure that residents go about their duties without fear or intimidation.



Addressing a gathering of chiefs at people at Asikasu No.1, a farming community in the Dorma Municipality of the Bono Region during a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of an ultra-modern police station, the Police Chief noted that the various strategies will be effective if only personnel demonstrate professionalism.



The Police should not be considered as your enemy but rather, a partner on a common drive to consolidate peace and security, and to also promote social cohesion.



“I want to assure you that the GPS is determined to ensure peace and guarantee the security of all citizens and foreign nationals living in the country. In this regard, a number of concrete operational strategies have been put in place. We continue to intensify day and night patrols, snap checks, intelligence-led swoops, highway and residential patrols, motor traffic enforcement strategies, community engagement and sensitization workshops on security.



These strategies can only be effective when personnel of the GPS consistently demonstrate professionalism, respect the civil liberties and human rights of the people, and remain accountable at all time. To my Police officers, bear in mind that respect for the people you serve is extremely key to the success and effectiveness of your work”, he advised.

He used the occasion to pledge the unflinching support of the through the provision of the needed logistics for personnel to discharge their mandate but warned that his outfit would not shield anyone caught flouting regulations of the country



The Police Administration will continue to support you with the necessary tools and equipment to perform your duties as expected.



Hard working and committed personnel will always be acknowledged.



However, any unprofessional and unethical conduct which has the tendency to drag the image of the service into disrepute, will not be entertained by the Police Administration. No one will be shielded when he/she flouts our regulations or the laws of this country.