We are excited to see our children go back to school – Parents

Some parents have expressed excitement to see their wards go back to school after a long stay at home.

The children’s come back to school followed the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that basic schools should resume.



Some parents who spoke to GhanaWeb said they were poised to provide nose masks and hand sanitizers for their young children to use while they are in school.



They also said they trust the teachers to take care of their wards as they live with the new normal.



One of the parents who spoke to GhanaWeb’s Ernestina Serwaa Asante said, “As a parent, I am very excited because the kids have been home for too long and then we need to bring them back to school. The school is already doing a lot for the children so we as parents have to support them and make sure they are also safe at home before we bring them to school.”



Another said, “Nana Addo and his advisors have planned and they know that the various measures put in place will not bring about a surge in coronavirus in school. On my part, I’ll make sure that I provide my kids with face masks so they can replace it with what government will provide them at mid-day.”

With the surge in the COVID-19 cases, some parents expressed fear as their wards return to school.



They were of the view that government runs a shift system in schools to help downsize the number of children in a class.



“If they can be running shift so that the children will not be more than their meetings. I think that will help us,” another parent said.



