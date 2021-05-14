We are fixing the poor condition of KATH’s main theatre – Management to Staff

The hospital staff have complained about the poor working environment and lack of equipment

The Management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH) has responded to the complaints by staff in relation to the prevailing poor condition of the facility’s main theatre.

A section of the hospital staff recently expressed their concerns with the poor condition of KATH’s main theatre and agitated for an improved environment for surgeries.



Consequently, the Hospital has been inundated with social media campaign with the hashtag #FixTheTheatreNow that ultimately caused the management to react to the issues raised.



The KATH Directorate of Surgery in a Press Statement signed by Dr. Joseph Oppong, Head of the Surgery Directorate, urged agitating staff to remain calm as management has already taken steps to resolve most of their concerns.

“The Directorate management wishes to assure all its members of staff that hospital management is committed to the provision of the needed logistics for the delivery of quality services. They are therefore entreated to exercise patience as the requisite processes have already been initiated to provide optimum working environment for the delivery of quality surgical services.” a statement by management said.



However, the statement indicated that full renovation of the hospital’s main theatre has already been captured in the Hospital’s 2021 Budget.



“The renovation project would have commenced last year but for the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequent disruptive impact on the hospital’s operations and finances.”