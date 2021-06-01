We are fully prepared for 2021 census - VR GSS boss

Volta regional Statistician, Mr. Chris Amewu

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

As part of preparations towards the 2021 digital population and housing census, the Volta regional directorate of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has commenced a 10 day training workshop for shortlisted field workers.

The workshop which is expected to start from Tuesday, June 1 to Friday, June 11 2021 is aimed to give an intensive training to all the shortlisted applicants who have applied for the position of enumerators and supervisors.



The workshop will be held in all 18 districts of the region and the participants will be taken through the use of digital maps, listing of structures, use of tablets and data collection, among the rest during the exercise.



The Volta regional Statistician, Mr. Chris Amewu revealed that, “little over 4,000 persons have been selected for this training” he told the media ahead of the training.



On the side of materials for smooth training and exercise, Mr. Amewu noted that, GSS has secured “materials that are needed” .

He, however appealed to residents to make their selves available for the exercise since it will help the country in a decision making as far as progression as a nation is concerned.



Mr. Amewu then emphasised on the need to show good conduct during the exercise on the side of both the field workers and residents.



The national census was initially scheduled for 2020 but has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exercise is expected to officially commence on the 27, June 2021 and expected to last for 28 days across the country.