We are going to take development by force - Konor of Yilo Krobo to government

Oklepeme Nuer Anorbaa Sasraku II

Correspondence from Eastern Region:

The people of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area in the Eastern Region have climaxed celebrations for this year's Kloyosikplemni Festival with a call on the government to ensure that the people receive their fair share of the national cake.



The event was celebrated on the theme, "Unity, Peace, and Sustainable Development, the Role of the Stakeholders".



The paramount chief of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area, Oklepeme Nuer Anorbaa Sasraku II speaking on Saturday, November 25, 2023, during the grand durbar of the chiefs and people of the area expressed disappointment in the slow pace of development in the area.



The visibly unhappy chief said the people would no longer tolerate the lack of progress in the area, warning that development for the people would be fiercely demanded.



“We want development and we're going to fight [for] development. Our kingdom has suffered violence and now with violence, we're going to take development by force", he said.

Though he expressed satisfaction with assurances of the MCE of the government's imminent intention to reconstruct the deteriorated Trom-Kpong road, the paramount chief called for prompt action on the project.



Oklepeme bemoaned the deteriorating security situation in the area, especially following recent robberies in Somanya, and called for improved security to safeguard the community, especially with the siting of the University for Environment and Sustainable Development in the community.



The paramount chief called for improved logistics supply for the police including patrol vehicles to ensure that they're efficient in the discharge of their duties.



The Konor touching on the controversial issue of revenue accrued from the mining of limestone in the traditional area addressed the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong about the region not getting a share of the revenue from the mining of natural resources.



“Honourable minister, you're aware that one of the resources of the Yilo Krobo State is the limestone but it's so sad that as of now we do not have any accountability for the revenue that is accruing or has accrued from the stone, we don't know what kind of money, what kind of tax is being collected", he said adding that the local Assembly has failed to pay the traditional council

what is due the council.



He therefore appealed to the regional minister to ensure the speedy release of the revenue to the traditional council to enable it to undertake its mandate.



Sounding a word of caution to the political actors, the revered chief said the people of Yilo Krobo would not vote in the 2024 general elections based on political affiliation but rather on their performance.



He added that non-performing politicians would be voted out.



"We are going to stand as a neutral state, a swinging state that we're going to vote based on what you're going to do for us".

Describing the theme for the occasion as apt, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong said it resonated with the needs and aspirations of the people.



"Peace and unity remain invaluable prerequisites for achieving sustainable development", he said.



He furthered that the government's agenda for the people could not be achieved without peace and unity.



Referencing the 2013 global peace index which indicated that the average level of global peacefulness deteriorated with Ghana also losing its position as the most peaceful destination in West Africa to Sierra Leone in 2022, he attributed the development to communal conflicts in parts of the country, emphasizing that peace plays a vital role in achieving Ghana's agenda 2030.



The minister expressed confidence in the sustainable development goal 16 on peace, justice, and strong institutions as the key to achieving the other SDGs, adding that, the chieftaincy institution plays a critical role in achieving the SDGs and expressed regret chieftaincy disputes continue to threaten the peace and unity of the Eastern Region.

Mr. Acheampong commended the chief on his induction into the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs and prayed for a successful reign for him for his vision to come to fruition.



The occasion was also used as a fund-raising event for the construction of a befitting palace for the chiefs and people of the area and indigenes and various stakeholders home and abroad have been called upon to contribute their quota to the successful execution of the project.