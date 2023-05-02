5
Menu
News

We are good friends – Duffuor speaks on his relationship with John Mahama

Duffour1231231 Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Tue, 2 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has said he has a very good relationship with former President John Dramani Mahama.

This was revealed when he was asked in a TV3 interview about his relationship with his rival in the NDC flagbearership race.

He responded, "Good friends."

He also added that he believes he will win the race on May 13.

The NDC will elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections on May 13.

Two persons, former Minister for Finance Dr Kwabena Duffour and former Mayor of Kumasi Kojo Bonsu, are contesting former President John Dramani Mahama.

Ahead of the contest, former President Mahama has received wide endorsement within the NDC.

YNA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sit up! – Otiko Djaba descends on government
National Cathedral: Court dismisses contempt case against Ablakwa
I’ve blessed my son to win the Sekyere Afram Plains seat - Dr. Duffuor
Meet the KNUST professor behind the giant statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II
Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law
National Cathedral US registration address leads to 'fraudulent' location - Ablakwa reveals
Here are Ablakwa's five new National Cathedral 'bombshells' after US trip
National Cathedral consultant paid US$6m operates from warehouse - Ablakwa reveals
Galamsey report: Ken Agyapong’s lawyer accuses Kwaku Baako of perjury
Prepare for price hikes on some goods from May 1 – GUTA to Ghanaians