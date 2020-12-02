We are impressed with EC’s arrangement during Special Voting – NDC

Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah

The main opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ashanti Region says it is impressed with the Electoral Commission’s arrangements and conduct in Tuesday’s special voting.

Regional Chairman Augustus Nana Akwasi posited that if Monday’s general elections will be as smooth as the special voting, then no one will have a cause to reject the verdict.



Nana Akwasi in an interview with Akoma FM on Wednesday, December 2 2020 said; “but for some minor infractions that were identified as some persons couldn’t find their names in the register, the special voting was generally free, fair, smooth and transparent”.



With references to the numerous polling stations he monitored on Tuesday, the Ashanti Region NDC Chairman explained that “the exercise was smooth with respect to the biometric devices and other electioneering systems were up and doing”.

Before the exercise, the NDC had on several occasions accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of planning to rig the December 7 general elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



But it seems the special voting has somehow changed the narrative.



Nana Akwasi further appealed to his party’s supporters to massively vote to bring back John Mahama in next week’s general elections to save Ghana from the non-performing NPP government.