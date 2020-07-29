General News

'We are in high spirits' - Okudzeto moved by Prof Opoku Agyemang's speech

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said the feedback from the public following the maiden speech of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang showed how impressive she performed.

According to him, Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s strategy of campaigning is the new way of doing politics adding that he is astonished and in a high spirits for the December polls.



“We are astonished, we are in very high spirit. Our running mate was simply awesome and the feedback across the length and breadth of this country which we have monitored is that she is refreshing to listen to. She is a sincere down to earth political leader who is departing from the noise, heat and name-calling. So if you are looking for a new way of doing politics you will certainly be inspired by her address.” He told GhanaWeb in an interview.



Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada Constituency, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, has said “decency” will be brought to the position of Vice President as the newly appointed running mate of the NDC will not be involved in insults and attacks on politicians.

According to her, Professor Naana’s Opoku-Agyemang’s maiden speech after her official outdooring as running mate showed how decent she is adding that the former Education was a promoter of peace.



She, therefore, urged other political parties to stay away from attacks and comments that hinder the peace and stability in the country.





