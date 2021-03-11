We are investigating recent power outages - PURC

Power outage

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) says it is investigating the recent power outages that hit the nation.

PURC, in a statement, said although ECG, GRIDCo and NEDCO have all issued statements explaining and apologising for the outages, they are also investigating the matter.



It said it would take appropriate action against any utility in the power value chain found non-compliant with regulatory standards and benchmarks.

It appealed to the public to submit their complaints to the utility service provider in the first instance, and if not resolved, forward them to any PURC offices in their respective areas.



"“The PURC has noted with lot of concern, the increase in power outages to consumers in recents times. This poor service was compounded by the total system collapse that occurred in the transmission network resulting in a nationwide blackout on Sunday, March 7, 2021," part of the statement read.