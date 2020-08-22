Regional News

We are kings of development - John Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described the Party as "kings of development" in the history of the country.

"We have extended development to all parts of the country and there is no party that can compare its projects to ours."



He said most roads, education and health projects started by the Party were left uncompleted.



"I will complete all these projects, when I come back to power," he said.



Mr Mahama said the Party, which is concerned about the health of citizens, would build a District hospital for the Afadzato South District when voted into power in the December elections.



He said the Party would also work on all roads abandoned after the Party lost the 2016 elections adding that "I will complete work on all the roads when I win power."

The Flagbearer called on all eligible voters to participate in the forthcoming voters register exhibition and massively vote for the NDC.



Mamaga Toleyifoe V, Paramount Queen of Ve Traditional Area commended the former President for development projects in the South Dayi District witnessed under the reign of the NDC government.



She called on Mr Mahama to help the District develop its tourist sites, which were still undeveloped due to poor roads.



The Queen called on political parties to campaign devoid of insults.



The former President was accompanied by Mr Henry Ametefe, Volta Regional Chairman of the Party and Party Executives in the District.

