We are living in ‘culture of dissent’ not ‘culture of silence’ – Majority Chief Whip

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip has disputed assertions of culture of silence being witnessed under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The Member of Parliament Nsawam-Adoagyiri stated in a series of tweets that the government has stayed true to the principles of democracy and not victimized anyone who has criticized it.



Annoh-Dompreh views the current media landscape to be that of ‘Culture of Dissent’ where opposing views are freely expressed with no fear of victimization from the government.



“Those who insist we live in a 'Culture of Silence' may be regretting the reality that we live in a Culture of Dissent, where citizens are free to disagree with govt & the media often questions, checks & condemns govt action where necessary; but govt is free to dissent as well," he said.



He highlighted what he perceives to be a rich record of the NPP when it comes to press freedom which he believes was decisive in the decision by Twitter to pitch its Africa headquarters in Ghana.



“It was the NPP government that repealed the criminal libel law & championed pluralist views since its earliest days. Social media giant Twitter recently stated its decisions to locate its Africa HQ in Ghana was partly informed by our freedom of expression credentials.

“The regrettable death of Ahmed Suale, is still under investigation with the full force of the state. When Manasseh Azure received death threats, the State provided him with personal police protection, underscoring the state's attitude,” he tweeted.



He further argued that the crux of the conversation should be on what he has observed to be the "falling standards of journalism”.



He cited examples of two media houses who have in the past few days made ‘false’ reports about some government officials but suffered no punishment for their actions to corroborate his view that the government’s press freedom record is without fault.



