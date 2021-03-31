We are not anti-Christ, we just want to keep you safe - ACP Kwesi Ofori to Christian body

The Ghana Police Service has said that it will ensure that in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directives on gatherings, it will not allow churches intending to hold open-air conventions to take place.

According to ACP Kwesi Ofori, the Accra Regional Operations Commander, the police are not anti-Christ but only want to ensure that while people celebrate Easter, they remain safe even in the face of the Coronavirus.



He made this known at a press briefing on the preparedness of the Ghana Police Service towards this year's Easter celebrations.



The police have said that they will stop at nothing in ensuring that this year's celebrations of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ is not marred by the activities of people.

"The Police administration has put up a brand operational strategy in place... We will make sure that we ensure the executive orders of the republic put out by His Excellency the president. But one may ask, why are we so interested in this? We are not anti-Christ, we are not against the churches but looking at the global pandemic - COVID-19, brings us on board as law enforcement officers to make sure that our citizens are safe," he explained.



The Ghana Police Service says it will be in all places and at all times to implement all protocols as well as to provide security to Ghanaians.



