We are not in competition with the NDC to name a running mate - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Member of Parliament of Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said that the New Patriotic Party is not in a hurry to name its running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

According to him, the NPP is not in competition with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“We are not in competition with the NDC to select a running mate. The burden lies on the presidential candidate,” he stated.



The Suame MP stated that the NPP's presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has the sole responsibility and authority to choose his running mate and that he should not be pressured or influenced by anyone.



He described the vice president as intelligent, analytical, and broad-minded adding that he has been very consultative in whatever he has been doing.



He said that nobody forced anyone, Adu Boahen, to lead the party in the past and that nobody forced anybody on President Kuffour or even the current president.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, in an interview with JoyNews on February 28, 2024, referenced instances in the past when the NPP had to select a running mate for a presidential candidate.

He explained that there hasn't been any record of the party imposing a running mate for all of their presidential candidates.



“I kept saying that nobody should attempt to foist any man on him. He is intelligent, he's analytical, and he's broad-minded. He has been very consultative in whatever he has been doing. Nobody forced anyone on Adu Boahen when he led this party. Nobody foisted anybody on President Kufuor. Nobody foisted anybody on the current president. So why should anybody be making any attempt to foist anybody on the presidential candidate? Let us leave that with him because the buck stops with him. When he has done so, he will need to consult the national council,” he added.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress is expected to announce the running mate for its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama on February 29, 2024.



