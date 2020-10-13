'We are not in kangaroo court era' - Bawumai tells Ghanaians

Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Owusu Morgan, Contributor

Vice President, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to allow the courts to deal with officials in the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama's administration cited for corruption.

This according to him, is because the country is no longer in the era of the 'kangaroo court system' where alleged offenders are allowed to go scot free.



Speaking in Kumasi on Ash FM on Tuesday morning as part of his Ashanti region tour, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, said it is important for the tenets of democracy and rule of law to be upheld in the judicial system.



To this end, Dr. Alhaji Bawumia dispelled the notion held by many that the NPP has failed in its promise of dealing ruthlessly with former officials accused of misappropriation of state funds.



The Vice President disclosed that over 40 prosecutions are currently ongoing in the courts and that it will take time for the cases to be dealt with conclusively.



"We've not reneged on our promise of prosecuting offenders in the ex-President John Mahama's administration but the wheel of Justice grinds slowly and moreso, we aren't in the kangaroo court era, where the right of alleged wrong doers are not giving the opportunity to defend themselves" Dr. Alhaji Bawumia asserted.



He, therefore, appealed to the people to exercise patience and allow natural justice to ensue.

He further shot down the impression held by many that the government has failed in its fight against corruption, stating that the government's fight against corruption was phenomenal and incomparable.



Dr. Alhaji Bawumia stated that for the first time in the history of the country, the annual budget of statutory bodies mandated for fighting corruption has been increased by 25 and 34 percent.



Again, he indicated that witness protection and special prosecutor's bills have been passed into law, all in the fight against corruption.



Digitization of the economy, the passage of the companies act, the Vice President noted were some of the significant initiatives by the government to uproot corruption from the system.



"Because of digitization, renewal of health insurance card can now be done on the phone, acquisition, and renewal of passports, as well as driver's license, can all be done on the phone" the chairman of the police council intimated.



He argued that the aforementioned introductions were all effective measures put in place by the government to deal decisively with corruption.

