We are not intimidating residents in Volta Region - Military

File Photo: Checks by GAF have proven that the claims are false

The Ghana Armed Forces has denied allegations made by the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) that military personnel deployed along the borders in the Volta Region are intimidating residents entering their homes and preventing them from registering in the on-going Voter Registration Exercise.

According to the Military, checks and verification by the GAF and from independent sources have proved that the claims are false and unfounded.



In a statement, the Army said, "We wish to stress that in its deployment along the country’s borders, troops have conducted themselves with professionalism and maintained a posture of non-violence and non-intimidation. Citizens are therefore free to go about their daily routines without let or hindrance.”



The GAF has therefore advised against the peddling of unsubstantiated news which does not serve the public good.



Read the statement below:



MILITARY PERSONNEL ARE NOT INTIMIDATING RESIDENTS OF VOLTA REGION



The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces has once again been drawn to allegations of military personnel deployed along the borders in the Volta Region intimidating residents, entering their homes and preventing them from registering in the on-going Voter Registration Exercise. Checks and verifications by the GAF and from independent sources have proved that the claims are false and unfounded. We wish to make reference to an earlier Press Release Number16 dated 2 July 2020 which addressed similar false allegations of intimidation of civilians.