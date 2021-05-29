We are not receiving new clients - Laboratory Scientists

Lab scientists have been ordered to go back to work

Source: GNA

Frank Kwakye Antwi, Chairman, Ghana Association of Medical and Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital Chapter, says they are not receiving new clients at the Laboratory Unit.

He said due to the industrial action, "the Unit is reasonable and humane" to attend to old clients who had laboratory test results to be taken but not accepting new clients.



Mr Antwi in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Friday said, “ We should be done attending to old clients whose monies we had taken before the strike and by close of day and we will shut down our systems.”



He said they had to turn away all new clients because they could not attend to them due to the strike.

A client who wished to be anonymous said she was waiting to take her test results and was fortunate because she had reported at the Unit a day before the strike started.



At the Central Laboratory of the Hospital, GNA observed that the hitherto busy Unit was quiet and almost empty except for few clients who had been waiting for their results.



Today is the second day of the industrial strike action by the GAMLS in Accra, in support of the industrial action declared by their colleagues at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to demand the removal of two medical doctors from the Laboratory Unit of the facility.