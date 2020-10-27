We are not recruiting – EC cautions

The Electoral Commission (EC) has cautioned the general public against the publication of fakes that it is recruiting data collection officials.
The EC in a statement on Monday, October 26 said it has noted with concern a publication circulating on social media announcing job opportunities for some 50,000 young persons for data collection purposes.
The said publication, according to the elections management body, “is not from the Electoral Commission of Ghana neither is the Commission recruiting persons for data collection.”
The Commission entreats the general public to disregard it.
