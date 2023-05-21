We are pleased with your work – Kumawuhene tells Dampare

Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The President of the Kumawu Traditional Council, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua says the current police administration has enhanced greatly the security, law, and order in the country.

“You have performed over 200 percent. Ghana is pleased with your work," he said.



“We know how you have improved security in this area since you took over. Logistical challenges have been addressed with alacrity. There’s more peace now in this area and in the entire country."



“Ghana Police tv and the education you offer there is amazing. You’ve done enough for this country,” Barima Sarfo Kodua said.

He made the point when the IGP paid a courtesy call on him as part of his patrols in the town to check security readiness ahead of the parliamentary polls in the area.



The IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on Saturday touched base with the police deployment in the enclave to assess security preparedness ahead of Tuesday’s polls.



He was accompanied by some senior police officers of the Ghana Police Service.