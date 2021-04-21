We are preparing for the rains – AMA

Gilbert Nii Ankrah, AMA PRO

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) says it is putting measures in place in anticipation of the rainy season to avert the perennial flooding in the Metropolis.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, the Public Relations Officer of AMA, said they would deal with the sanitation menace in the capital, especially in the Central Business District (CBD), which often got flooded during the rainy season.



He said the AMA had embarked on regular desilting of drains, provision and reconstruction of new one and public sensitisation.



Mr Ankrah said the Assembly had commenced the construction of an underground drain at the Obetsebi Interchange alongside the desilting of major waterways in the city, including the dredging of the Korle Lagoon, which served as a water basin when it rained.

He said it was also engaging the public on proper disposal of waste, especially in the CBD.



“We will also continue our provision of waste bins in the markets and other designated points, all in a bid to control the sanitation situation in the capital in preparation for the rains,” he added.



He called for the support of all to keep the city clean and safe.