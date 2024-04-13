Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Peace FM

*We are proud of your stance against LGBTQ practice - Imam to Bawumia*

The Vice President, Dr. Mahanudu Bawumia, has been commended for his tough stance against the practice of homosexuality in Ghana.



Speaking at the observation of Eid prayers in Kumasi on Thursday, Dr. Bawumia, speaking on the LGBTQ issue in Ghana, said he's opposed to it as a Muslim.



In addition, he said he cannot support the act as a leader because Christians and Ghana's norms are also opposed to the practice.



Responding to the issue at Jummah Prayers at the National mosque on Friday, the Imam who led the prayers, Imam Ustaz Muaz Ibn Imam Abass, expressed excitement at Dr. Bawumia's stance.



He commended the vice president, saying Muslims are excited about it because his opposition to the practice is in line with Islamic teachings.

"Yesterday Dr. Bawumia spoke about the practice of homosexuality and he declared his stance against it. Muslims are happy with what Vice President Bawumia said because it reflects our teaching," the Imam said, in the presence of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.



Below is a full text of what Dr. Bawumia said in Kumasi:



"First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality," Dr. Bawumia said.



"Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, with no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey."



"Therefore, I cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocably forbid. All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah."