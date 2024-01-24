We are ready for battle 2024 – Hawa Koomson

Mavis Hawa Koomson

Source: GNA

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, has said the vigour so far exhibited by delegates and party faithfuls is an indication that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is ready for battle in the upcoming general elections.

At a mammoth street walk held in the constituency where hundreds of party faithfuls participated, amidst singing and dancing. the MP expressed confidence of the party’s emerging victory in both the presidential and parliamentary race in the constituency, come December 7.



The walk was part of activities geared towards the NPP’s parliamentary primaries on Saturday, January 27.



Speaking after the walk, Madam Koomson said the general elections would not be a child’s play but the delegates, she noted would elect her by popular acclamation as the parliamentary candidate to cringe victory for the party.

Madam Koomson expressed appreciation to polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, constituency executives, council of elders and patrons for their massive support.



Percy Quaicoe, Acting Central Regional Chairman of NPP, on his part, said the party would win the contest against the NDC’s candidate, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor in the December 2024 elections.