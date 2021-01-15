We are ready for reopening of schools - GNAT

File photo of a teacher

The Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT; says it is ready for the reopening of schools across the country following months of closure due to COVID-19.

Thomas Musah, GNAT general secretary told Accra-based Joy FM that teachers were ready across the country. “Our people are ready, we have told our people across the country that between now till next two weeks, they should visit the schools.



“The most important thing is that they should have the teaching and learning environment secured, … to ensure that we do not export any sickness to the house,” he added.



According to him, GNAT was aware of the magnitude of the challenges that the virus posed to the general populace. Parents have widely expressed mixed reactions to the reopening. Some are eager for the resumption whiles others are concerned over possible infection arising from the reopening.



“We appreciate and we also acknowledge the magnitude of the challenges confronting us at this particular time. Particularly as the incidence of COVID is going up and the concerns raised by the parents,” he added.



Schools were closed in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Government repeatedly postponed reopening – especially of primary classes and below – till the president’s last address when he announced a full reopening effective January 15.

What the president said on January 3 about schools reopening:



“So, from 15th January, our children in kindergarten, primary, and Junior High, in both private and public schools, will be back in school. All SHS 1 students will start classes from 10th March, with all students embarking on a single-track academic calendar.



“Their seniors in SHS 2 and SHS 3 will, however, return to school from 18th January. I must stress that SHS 3 students in all schools, like SHS 1 students, will no longer run the double-track system.



“The expansion of infrastructure at the various senior high schools, over the last three (3) years, has brought us to this favourable situation.”