We are ready for stakeholder engagement but not issues on results - EC

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) has said issues relating to election results petitions per the laws will require legal action to address them.

A source at the Commission told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the Commission’s doors were opened for inclusive stakeholder dialogue but not on issues related to results petitions.



The EC source said once the results were declared any person or group that had issues needed to proceed to court for redress.



“We run an open door policy. After the elections, we have met few stakeholders including; the Peace Council.



“All we require is that we are informed well ahead of time. We are an agency of the State, but not to ourselves.”

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Commission and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Commission would be on break from December 23, 2020, to January 19, 2021.



It stated that senior leadership and some key operational staff of the Electoral Commission would, however; continue to work during the break to engage key stakeholders in pursuance of its mandate.



The statement said the decision followed the successful conduct of the 2020 general election and aimed at “promoting efficiency, while reducing staff and administrative costs.



“Following the successful conduct of the 2020 elections, all the field staff of the Electoral Commission across the 275 Districts and 16 Regional Capitals, having worked tirelessly throughout the year in spite of COVID 19, we have been granted a well-deserved break, “it said.